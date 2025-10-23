Lloyds Banking Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lloyds Banking ( (GB:LLOY) ) has issued an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC announced the purchase of 353,580 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 83.8800 to 84.6600 pence per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders, indicating a focus on enhancing shareholder value and potentially impacting market perceptions positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LLOY) stock is a Buy with a £100.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lloyds Banking stock, see the GB:LLOY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LLOY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LLOY is a Outperform.

Lloyds Banking’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and a fair valuation, despite financial performance challenges. The stock’s bullish momentum and reasonable dividend yield are positive factors, but the company’s declining profitability and cash flow issues need attention to ensure long-term stability.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:LLOY stock, click here.

More about Lloyds Banking

Lloyds Banking Group PLC is a major financial services group providing a wide range of banking and financial services, primarily focused on retail and commercial customers in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 150,731,925

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £49.19B

See more data about LLOY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue