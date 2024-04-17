Lloyds Banking Concludes Major Share Buyback

Lloyds Banking (GB:LLOY) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has announced the buyback of 47,291,574 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging between 49.68 pence and 50.74 pence per share, with a view to canceling these shares as part of their ongoing share repurchase program. The transaction was carried out through Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, in line with previous instructions issued by the company.

