Livzon Pharmaceutical Reports Steady Growth in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1513) ) has provided an announcement.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. has released its third quarterly report for 2025, highlighting a slight increase in operating income by 1.60% for the reporting period and a 0.38% increase from the beginning of the year to September. Despite a 5.73% decrease in net profit for the quarter, the company saw a 4.86% increase in net profit for the year up to September. The report indicates a robust net cash flow from operating activities, showing a 9.42% increase. These financial results reflect the company’s steady growth and resilience in the pharmaceutical market, potentially reinforcing its position and providing positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1513) stock is a Buy with a HK$48.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Livzon Pharmaceutical Group stock, see the HK:1513 Stock Forecast page.

More about Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the pharmaceutical industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,513,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34.39B

Learn more about 1513 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue