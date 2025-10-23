Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1513) ) has provided an update.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group has revised the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee under the Board, emphasizing compliance with the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchange listing rules. The committee will consist of at least three members, primarily independent non-executive directors, ensuring diverse representation and adherence to governance standards. This move is likely to enhance the company’s corporate governance framework, potentially impacting its operational transparency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1513) stock is a Buy with a HK$48.00 price target.

More about Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its diverse range of healthcare products and services, catering to various medical needs and market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,513,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34.39B



