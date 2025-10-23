Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Forms New Remuneration and Assessment Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1513) ) has shared an update.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group has established a Remuneration and Assessment Committee under its Board of Directors, effective October 23, 2025. This committee, primarily composed of independent non-executive directors, is tasked with reviewing and making recommendations on remuneration issues, ensuring compliance with Hong Kong and Shenzhen listing rules. This move is expected to strengthen corporate governance and align executive compensation with shareholder interests, potentially impacting the company’s operational transparency and stakeholder trust.

More about Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company is committed to enhancing healthcare through innovative solutions and has a market presence in Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

