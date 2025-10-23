Livium Ltd Issues 362 Million Shares to Boost Clean Energy Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Lithium Australia NL ( (AU:LIT) ).

Livium Ltd has announced the issuance of 362 million ordinary shares, raising $4.5 million before costs. This includes 360 million shares through a placement and 2 million shares from the exercise of options, bringing the total number of shares to over 2 billion. The company has complied with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and has no undisclosed information that would be expected in a disclosure document. This move is part of Livium’s broader strategy to enhance its financial standing and support its expansion in the clean energy recycling sector, potentially strengthening its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Lithium Australia NL

Livium Ltd, formerly known as Lithium Australia, is focused on leading the clean energy transition by securing critical materials through sustainable material recovery. The company’s primary focus is on recycling clean energy waste, with its subsidiary Envirostream being a market leader in lithium-ion battery recycling in Australia. Livium is also expanding into processing black mass, recycling solar panels, and rare earth elements. Additionally, the company has developed innovative technologies such as the LieNA® lithium extraction technology and a next-generation lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) process through its subsidiary VSPC.

Average Trading Volume: 5,651,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.53M

