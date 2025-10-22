Livium Ltd Extends Offer Closing Date Under Options Prospectus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lithium Australia NL ( (AU:LIT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Livium Ltd has announced an extension to the closing date of its offer under the Options Prospectus, now set for 23 October 2025. This extension allows more time for potential investors to participate, potentially impacting the company’s capital-raising efforts and market positioning. The company reserves the right to further amend these dates, which could influence trading dynamics and stakeholder decisions.

More about Lithium Australia NL

Livium Ltd, formerly known as Lithium Australia, is a company focused on leading the clean energy transition by securing critical materials through sustainable material recovery. The company specializes in recycling clean energy waste, with its subsidiary, Envirostream, being Australia’s leading lithium-ion battery recycler. Livium is expanding its services to include processing black mass, and recycling solar panels and rare earth elements. Additionally, Livium has developed innovative technologies like the LieNA® lithium extraction technology and a next-generation lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) process.

Average Trading Volume: 5,651,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.53M

