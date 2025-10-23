Livium Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lithium Australia NL ( (AU:LIT) ) has shared an update.

Livium Ltd has announced a new application for the quotation of 360,000,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code LIT. This move is part of previously announced transactions and signifies a significant step in the company’s financial strategy, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 5,651,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.53M

