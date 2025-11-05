LiveWire Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Challenges

Livewire Group Inc. ( (LVWR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Livewire Group Inc. presented to its investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc., a company specializing in electric motorcycles and electric balance bikes, is a key player in the electric vehicle sector, leveraging its connection to Harley-Davidson to drive innovation and growth. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, LiveWire announced a significant 28% increase in consolidated revenue, driven by strong sales in both its Electric Motorcycles and STACYC segments. The company also reported a reduction in its consolidated operating loss by 29% compared to the previous year, highlighting effective cost control measures. Key financial metrics revealed that STACYC achieved a 46% revenue growth, while Electric Motorcycles saw an 86% increase in unit sales, despite a slight revenue decline due to market incentives. Looking ahead, LiveWire is focused on expanding its product lineup with the upcoming S4 Honcho™ models, and it continues to navigate market volatility with strategic pricing initiatives. The management remains optimistic about future growth, although it has adjusted its operating loss guidance for the full year 2025.

