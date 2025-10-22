Livermore Investments Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Livermore Investments ( (GB:LIV) ) has provided an update.

Livermore Investments Group Limited has announced the appointment of Itai Aharonson as an independent non-executive director. Aharonson, a founding partner of a law firm with expertise in commercial, regulatory, and public sector advisory, brings substantial experience in infrastructure, real estate, and energy regulation. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance Livermore’s governance and provide valuable insights into regulatory and strategic matters, potentially strengthening its market position and operational capabilities.

More about Livermore Investments

Average Trading Volume: 6,588

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £81.19M

See more data about LIV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue