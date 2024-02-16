LivePerson Refines Ownership Definitions, Amends Rights

Liveperson (LPSN) has released an update.

On February 16, 2024, LivePerson, Inc. amended its Tax Benefits Preservation Plan, in collaboration with Equiniti Trust Company, modifying the definitions related to ownership in the document. This adjustment aims to refine the technical language regarding how ownership is determined and reported. Equiniti Trust Company, on top of being a partner in this amendment, also handles the transfer and registration of LivePerson’s common stock. The full details of the amendment can be found in the official documentation linked to the company’s recent financial report.

