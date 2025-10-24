Live Oak Bancshares Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. ( (LOB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Live Oak Bancshares Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company and parent of Live Oak Bank, is known for its innovative approach to banking, focusing on service and technology to support small businesses across the United States.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Live Oak Bancshares reported a net income of $25.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, reflecting a strong performance driven by robust loan production and significant deposit growth. The company also completed a preferred stock offering, raising $96.3 million, and reported a pre-tax gain from the sale of Apiture, Inc.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a 6% increase in total assets to $14.67 billion, a 5.7% rise in net interest income, and a 1.6% revenue growth from the previous quarter. The company also saw a decrease in noninterest expenses by 2.2% compared to the second quarter of 2025, contributing to an 8% increase in pre-provision net revenue. Additionally, the provision expense for credit losses decreased by $1 million from the previous quarter.

Looking ahead, Live Oak Bancshares is poised for continued growth and resilience, supported by its strong capital position and strategic initiatives. The company’s management remains focused on leveraging its core banking operations to serve small businesses effectively as it approaches the end of 2025.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue