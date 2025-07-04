Live Energy Minerals Finalizes Option Agreement, Issuing 5.5 Million Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Gold Tree Resources Ltd ( (TSE:LIVE) ).

Live Energy Minerals Corp. has finalized an option agreement with an arm’s length purchaser, resulting in the issuance of 5.5 million shares. This agreement allows the purchaser to acquire a 100% interest in two mineral claims in Saskatchewan, with potential implications for the company’s strategic positioning in the clean energy minerals market.

More about Gold Tree Resources Ltd

LIVE Energy Minerals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on clean energy minerals in North and South America. The company holds interests in uranium, vanadium, molybdenum, and lithium projects, with a commitment to creating value for shareholders through strategic exploration and development.

Average Trading Volume: 23,066

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

