Little Green Pharma Reports Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansions

Little Green Pharma Ltd reported a revenue increase to over $10 million for the quarter ending September 2025, marking a growth of over 10% from the previous quarter. The company achieved significant sales in Germany, particularly with its CherryCo products, and has implemented cost-saving measures through automation and offshoring. The completion of a TGA consultation period is expected to lead to regulatory reforms that could benefit the company. Additionally, Little Green Pharma has expanded its production capacity in Denmark and launched a new distribution service in Victoria, Australia.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LGP) stock is a Buy with a A$0.18 price target.

More about Little Green Pharma Ltd.

Little Green Pharma Ltd is a company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of medical cannabis products. The company is involved in the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis-based medicines, with a market focus on regions such as Germany and Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 203,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$41.26M

