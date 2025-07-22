Little Green Pharma Addresses Director Interest Disclosure Oversight

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Little Green Pharma Ltd. ( (AU:LGP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Little Green Pharma Ltd announced changes in director interests for Mr. Michael Lynch-Bell and Dr. Neale Fong, highlighting past non-disclosures due to administrative oversight. The company reassured stakeholders that it has adequate reporting practices to comply with ASX disclosure requirements and views the incident as isolated, with no impact on its operational integrity or market positioning.

Little Green Pharma Ltd (ASX:LGP) is a leading global medicinal cannabis company with vertically integrated operations across Europe and Australia. The company offers a diverse portfolio of cannabis-based medicines distributed across Australia and over 12 export markets. It operates three production facilities in Denmark and Australia, including the largest facility in Europe, and is a top supplier in Australia, France, Germany, and the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 110,614

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$35.06M

