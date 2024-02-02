Littelfuse Incentive Plan Update and Directors’ Changes

Littelfuse (LFUS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On January 26th, 2024, Littelfuse, Inc.’s Board of Directors approved an amended and restated Incentive Plan effective from January 1, 2024. This updated plan increases the maximum award limit to $5,000,000, removes outdated tax references due to changes in law, grants the Compensation Committee discretion to adjust awards, and asserts the company’s clawback rights on payments. This summary is based on the full text of the Incentive Plan.

