Litigation Capital Management Postpones AGM to Advance Strategic Review

Litigation Capital Management ( (GB:LIT) ) has shared an announcement.

Litigation Capital Management has announced the postponement of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) from 27 October 2025 to 27 November 2025. The delay allows management more time to advance a Strategic Review initiated in September 2025. The rescheduled AGM will be held in person and will comply with the Australian Corporations Act, with UK shareholders able to vote electronically. This postponement reflects LCM’s commitment to thorough strategic planning, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LIT) stock is a Hold with a £30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Litigation Capital Management stock, see the GB:LIT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LIT is a Neutral.

Litigation Capital Management Limited faces challenges with declining revenue and significant legal and operational risks, as highlighted by recent corporate events. The stock’s technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the negative P/E ratio is a concern. While financial management is strong, these risks weigh heavily on the overall score.

More about Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management (LCM) is an alternative asset manager specializing in dispute financing solutions internationally. The company operates two business models: direct investments from its permanent balance sheet capital and third-party fund management. LCM pursues three investment strategies: single-case funding, portfolio funding, and acquisitions of claims. The company generates revenue from direct investments and performance fees through asset management. Headquartered in Sydney, LCM also has offices in London and Singapore and has been listed on AIM since December 2018 under the ticker LIT.

Average Trading Volume: 1,517,769

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.86M

