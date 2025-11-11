Lithium Argentina Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Lithium Americas (US) ( (LAR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lithium Americas (US) presented to its investors.

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate, primarily used in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles, operating in the Jujuy and Salta provinces of Argentina. The company recently reported its third quarter 2025 earnings, highlighting strong operational performance and strategic advancements.

In the third quarter of 2025, Lithium Argentina achieved a lithium carbonate production of approximately 8,300 tonnes, maintaining production rates at around 90% of nameplate capacity. The company reported a revenue of $58 million, with an average realized price of $7,522 per tonne. Despite a net loss of $64.5 million, primarily due to foreign exchange losses and deferred maintenance costs, the company remains optimistic about surpassing the low-end of its 2025 production targets.

Key highlights include the release of the PPG Scoping Study, which outlines a pathway to large-scale, low-cost production in Salta, Argentina. The study projects an after-tax NPV of $8.1 billion and an IRR of 33% at a lithium carbonate price of $18,000 per tonne. Additionally, the company secured a $130 million debt facility from Ganfeng, enhancing its financial flexibility.

Looking ahead, Lithium Argentina aims to maintain high production levels and implement long-term improvements. The company is also exploring financing options for the PPG Project and preparing applications under Argentina’s large investments incentive regime to support potential tax benefits.

