Lithium Argentina and Ganfeng Secure Environmental Approval for Major Lithium Project

An announcement from Lithium Argentina ( (TSE:LAR) ) is now available.

Lithium Argentina AG and Ganfeng have announced the results of a Scoping Study for their joint Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes lithium brine project in Argentina, which has received Stage 1 environmental approval. The project is notable for its scalable production capacity, significant lithium resources, and innovative processing technology aimed at improving efficiency and reducing environmental impact. With a projected production capacity of 150,000 tpa of lithium carbonate equivalent and a 30-year lifespan, the project positions itself as a major player in the global lithium supply chain, crucial for electric mobility and energy storage solutions.

More about Lithium Argentina

Lithium Argentina AG is a company operating in the lithium industry, focusing on the development and production of lithium brine resources. The company is involved in a joint venture with Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd to develop the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes lithium brine project in Salta Province, Argentina.

YTD Price Performance: 44.44%

Average Trading Volume: 358,394

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$886.2M

