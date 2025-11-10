Lithium Argentina and Ganfeng Secure Environmental Approval for Major Lithium Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An announcement from Lithium Argentina ( (TSE:LAR) ) is now available.
Lithium Argentina AG and Ganfeng have announced the results of a Scoping Study for their joint Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes lithium brine project in Argentina, which has received Stage 1 environmental approval. The project is notable for its scalable production capacity, significant lithium resources, and innovative processing technology aimed at improving efficiency and reducing environmental impact. With a projected production capacity of 150,000 tpa of lithium carbonate equivalent and a 30-year lifespan, the project positions itself as a major player in the global lithium supply chain, crucial for electric mobility and energy storage solutions.
More about Lithium Argentina
Lithium Argentina AG is a company operating in the lithium industry, focusing on the development and production of lithium brine resources. The company is involved in a joint venture with Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd to develop the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes lithium brine project in Salta Province, Argentina.
YTD Price Performance: 44.44%
Average Trading Volume: 358,394
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: C$886.2M
For a thorough assessment of LAR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.