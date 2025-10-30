Lite Strategy Announces $25 Million Stock Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lite Strategy ( (LITS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, Dr. Thomas C. Reynolds announced his resignation from the board of directors of Lite Strategy, Inc., effective November 4, 2025, with no disagreements cited regarding company operations. On October 29, 2025, Lite Strategy announced a $25 million stock repurchase program, aiming to enhance shareholder value by buying back shares under favorable market conditions, signaling a strategic shift towards active capital market operations.

More about Lite Strategy

Lite Strategy, Inc. (NASDAQ: LITS) is the first U.S.-listed public company to adopt Litecoin as its primary reserve asset. Formerly MEI Pharma, the company has expanded its business model beyond its portfolio of drug candidates to focus on pioneering institutional-grade digital asset treasury strategies, in partnership with leading innovators across blockchain, finance, and technology.

Average Trading Volume: 1,005,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $74.16M

