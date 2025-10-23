Litchfield Minerals Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:LMS) ) has issued an update.

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. announced the quotation of 1,051,500 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, effective October 23, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and provide liquidity to its shareholders, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests positively.

More about Litchfield Minerals Ltd.

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code LMS.

Average Trading Volume: 777,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

