Litchfield Minerals Issues Over a Million New Shares

The latest update is out from Litchfield Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:LMS) ).

Litchfield Minerals Limited has issued 1,051,500 fully paid ordinary shares through the conversion of options, as announced on 23 October 2025. The shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, and the company has confirmed compliance with relevant provisions of the Act, indicating no undisclosed information is required.

Average Trading Volume: 786,185

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

