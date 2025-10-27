Litchfield Minerals Issues 10 Million Shares in Compliance with Corporations Act

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Litchfield Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:LMS) ) is now available.

Litchfield Minerals Limited has issued 10,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares through a placement announced earlier. This issuance was conducted without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, and the company has complied with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act. The announcement indicates that there is no excluded information that needs to be disclosed, suggesting transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

Average Trading Volume: 814,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

