Litchfield Minerals Issues 10 Million New Securities

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:LMS) ) has issued an announcement.

Litchfield Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 10 million fully paid ordinary securities, which are now quoted on the ASX. This move is part of previously announced transactions and could potentially enhance the company’s capital structure, impacting its market presence and stakeholder interests.

More about Litchfield Minerals Ltd.

Litchfield Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 814,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

