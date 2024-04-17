Lisata Therapeutics Elevates James Nisco to Senior VP Finance

Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) just unveiled an announcement.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. has appointed James Nisco as Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasury, and Chief Accounting Officer, making him the principal financial and accounting officer. Nisco, with over two decades of experience in the field, has been promoted within the company, having previously served in various financial capacities since 2012. His new remuneration includes a $350,000 base salary plus potential bonuses. Nisco’s extensive background features roles at notable firms such as OSI Pharmaceuticals and Ciba Corporation, and his education includes an MBA from Pace University.

Learn more about LSTA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.