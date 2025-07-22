Lippo Limited Announces Shareholder Meeting for Scheme Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Lippo Limited ( (HK:0226) ).

Lippo Limited has announced a court-directed meeting for its shareholders to consider and potentially approve a proposed scheme of arrangement. This meeting, scheduled for August 20, 2025, will allow eligible shareholders to vote on the scheme, which could impact the company’s shareholder structure and governance.

Lippo Limited

Average Trading Volume: 663,621

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$310.7M

