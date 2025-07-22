Lippo Limited Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Privatization Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Lippo Limited ( (HK:0226) ).

Lippo Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss and potentially approve a scheme of arrangement involving LL Capital Holdings Limited. The scheme includes reducing the company’s share capital by canceling and extinguishing certain shares, and subsequently increasing the share capital by issuing new shares to the offeror. The proposal also involves withdrawing the company’s listing from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, subject to the scheme’s approval and effectiveness. This move is part of a broader strategy for the company’s privatization.

More about Lippo Limited

Average Trading Volume: 663,621

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$310.7M

Learn more about 0226 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue