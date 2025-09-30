Lipocine Advances Phase 3 Trial for PPD Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lipocine ( (LPCN) ) has provided an update.

Lipocine Inc. announced progress in its Phase 3 clinical trial for LPCN 1154, an oral brexanolone formulation for postpartum depression (PPD), with one-third of patients randomized and topline results expected in the second quarter of 2026. The trial, conducted in an outpatient setting, aims to establish LPCN 1154 as a standard of care for PPD, offering rapid relief with a 48-hour dosing schedule and no significant risk to breastfed infants, potentially supporting a 505(b)(2) NDA submission in 2026.

Spark’s Take on LPCN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LPCN is a Neutral.

Lipocine’s overall stock score is driven by a strong balance sheet and positive corporate developments, which are offset by ongoing profitability challenges and bearish technical indicators. The company’s active pipeline and strategic initiatives offer potential upside, but financial and valuation concerns remain significant.

More about Lipocine

Lipocine Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that uses its proprietary technology platform to develop innovative products with effective oral delivery. The company focuses on creating differentiated, patient-friendly oral delivery options targeting large markets with significant unmet medical needs, including postpartum depression, epilepsy, essential tremor, obesity management, and liver cirrhosis.

Average Trading Volume: 24,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $15.23M

