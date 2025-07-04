Liontrust Releases 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Liontrust Asset Management ( (GB:LIO) ) has shared an update.

Liontrust Asset Management has announced the release of its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ending 31 March 2025, which will be distributed to shareholders and available on the company’s website. This release provides stakeholders with essential insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LIO) stock is a Hold with a £7.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Liontrust Asset Management stock, see the GB:LIO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LIO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LIO is a Outperform.

Liontrust Asset Management’s stock is bolstered by strong corporate events and technical analysis, indicating positive momentum and insider confidence. The valuation is attractive with a high dividend yield, despite challenges in financial performance related to revenue and free cash flow declines.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:LIO stock, click here.

More about Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management is a company operating in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on asset management. It offers a range of investment products and services, catering to various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 396,818

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £254.1M

For detailed information about LIO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue