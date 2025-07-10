Liontrust Asset Management Reports Stable Assets Amid Net Outflows

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Liontrust Asset Management ( (GB:LIO) ) has shared an announcement.

Liontrust Asset Management reported net outflows of £1.1 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, with assets under management and advice remaining stable at £22.6 billion. Despite the outflows, the company has seen a shift towards actively managed funds, particularly from institutional clients, as investors seek wider opportunities for alpha. Liontrust’s long-term fund performance remains strong, with 73% of its funds in the top two quartiles since inception. The company continues to progress towards its strategic goals, including expanding its fund range and distribution channels.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LIO) stock is a Hold with a £7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Liontrust Asset Management stock, see the GB:LIO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LIO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LIO is a Outperform.

Liontrust Asset Management scores strongly due to robust technical performance and attractive valuation metrics, particularly its high dividend yield. While financial performance shows operational strengths, declining revenue and cash flow trends warrant caution. Positive corporate events, although not weighted, further bolster stakeholder confidence.

More about Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a specialist independent fund management group operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing actively managed funds, with a strong emphasis on sustainable investment, economic advantage, multi-asset, and global equities. Liontrust aims to broaden its distribution both institutionally and internationally, expanding its range of funds to cater to a diverse market.

Average Trading Volume: 396,006

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £228M

