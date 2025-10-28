Liontown Resources Reports September Quarter FY25 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Liontown Resources Limited ( (AU:LTR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Liontown Resources Limited has released its September Quarter FY25 results, highlighting its ongoing operations and future plans. The company is transitioning to underground mining at its Kathleen Valley project in FY26, which could impact production and sales estimates. This strategic move is part of their efforts to enhance operational efficiency and maintain their competitive position in the lithium market.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LTR) stock is a Sell with a A$0.65 price target.

More about Liontown Resources Limited

Liontown Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on lithium production. The company is known for its Kathleen Valley Lithium Operation, which is a significant part of its market focus.

Average Trading Volume: 21,975,262

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.59B

