Liontown Resources Director Bolsters Shareholding

Liontown Resources Limited has announced a noteworthy change in Director Jennifer Morris’s interest in the company’s securities. As of July 16, 2024, Morris has acquired an additional 55,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade, valued at $53,350, thereby increasing her indirect interest to 116,924 shares while maintaining her direct interest and existing options.

