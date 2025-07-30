Lions Bay Capital Clarifies Business Status and Potential Power Plant Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lions Bay Capital ( (TSE:LBI) ) has shared an update.

Lions Bay Capital Inc. has clarified that it remains an Investment Entity and has not undergone a Change of Business under TSX-V Policy 5.2. The company is considering exercising an option to purchase a cogeneration power plant in South Africa, with plans to modify it for power production and gold concentrate treatment. This potential acquisition, priced at USD $1,390,000, is contingent on extensive due diligence. If pursued, Lions Bay intends to form a joint venture with Salamander Mining International Limited and shift focus towards copper and gold production, while liquidating other investments.

Lions Bay Capital, Inc. is currently facing financial instability with consistent losses and challenges in cash flow generation. While the technical indicators show a neutral trend, the company’s valuation is unattractive due to negative profitability metrics. However, the recent appointment of an experienced director could provide strategic benefits, potentially improving future performance.

Lions Bay Capital Inc. is a TSX-V listed Investment Issuer focused on high return investment opportunities in the mining, clean energy, and clean technology sectors, providing strategic and financial support to public and private companies.

Average Trading Volume: 89,025

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.84M

