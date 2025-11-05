Lion Selection Group Ceases Substantial Holding in Brightstar Resources

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Brightstar Resources Limited ( (AU:BTR) ).

Brightstar Resources Limited has announced that Lion Selection Group Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of July 25, 2025. This change occurred due to the dilution of Lion Selection Group’s shares following the issuance of new shares to other parties. The announcement marks a significant shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its market dynamics and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BTR) stock is a Buy with a A$1.21 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brightstar Resources Limited stock, see the AU:BTR Stock Forecast page.

More about Brightstar Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,152,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$263.6M

See more insights into BTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue