Lion Finance Group PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) has provided an announcement.

Lion Finance Group PLC announced the repurchase of 5,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program. This move is expected to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares with voting rights, which could impact stakeholders’ interests under FCA’s rules.

More about Bank of Georgia Group Plc

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company with main subsidiaries providing banking and financial services in the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia through Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank. The company focuses on driving business growth, maintaining high profitability, and generating strong returns while contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

