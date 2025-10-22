Lion Finance Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ).

Lion Finance Group PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 5,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation programme. This move is expected to impact the total number of voting shares, potentially affecting shareholder calculations under FCA rules. The company plans to make further announcements regarding additional purchases under the programme, indicating a strategic focus on optimizing its capital structure.

More about Bank of Georgia Group Plc

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company that operates primarily in the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia. Through its subsidiaries, Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank, the company provides banking and financial services with a focus on customer-centric, universal banking. The company is committed to driving business growth, maintaining high profitability, and generating strong returns, while also contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

Average Trading Volume: 61,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.27B

