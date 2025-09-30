Lion Finance Group Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lion Finance Group PLC announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 5,000 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback and cancellation program. The shares were purchased on the London Stock Exchange by Cavendish Capital Markets Limited at an average price of 7614.9420 pence per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury until they are canceled, which will reduce the total number of shares with voting rights, potentially affecting shareholder calculations under regulatory guidelines.

More about Bank of Georgia Group Plc

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company that provides banking and financial services primarily in the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia. The company operates through its main subsidiaries, Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank, which are customer-centric, universal banks. Lion Finance Group focuses on driving business growth, maintaining high profitability, and generating strong returns, while also contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

Average Trading Volume: 65,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.28B

