Lion Finance Group Executes Share Buyback as Part of Ongoing Program

Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lion Finance Group PLC announced a share buyback transaction where Cavendish Capital Markets Limited purchased 5,000 ordinary shares on behalf of the company as part of a previously announced buyback and cancellation program. This move is expected to impact the company’s share capital structure by reducing the number of shares with voting rights, potentially affecting shareholder calculations under FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The company plans to make further announcements upon completion of additional purchases under this program.

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company that operates primarily in the banking and financial services industry, focusing on high-growth markets in Georgia and Armenia. Through its main subsidiaries, Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank, the company offers customer-centric, universal banking services aimed at driving business growth, maintaining high profitability, and generating strong returns while contributing positively to the communities it serves.

Average Trading Volume: 63,539

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.34B

