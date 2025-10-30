Lion Finance Group Cancels 145,000 Shares in Buyback Initiative

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) has provided an announcement.

Lion Finance Group PLC has announced the cancellation of 145,000 treasury shares as part of its ongoing GEL 98.0 million share buyback and cancellation programme. This move, which brings the total number of shares cancelled since August 2025 to 282,113, is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BGEO) stock is a Buy with a £92.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bank of Georgia Group Plc stock, see the GB:BGEO Stock Forecast page.

More about Bank of Georgia Group Plc

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company that operates primarily in the banking and financial services sector, focusing on the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia. Through its subsidiaries, Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank, the company aims to drive business growth, maintain high profitability, and generate strong returns while positively impacting the communities it serves.

Average Trading Volume: 62,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.41B

Find detailed analytics on BGEO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue