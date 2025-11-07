Lion Copper and Gold Secures $2.7 Million for Yerington Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Lion Copper and Gold ( (TSE:LEO) ) has provided an announcement.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. has successfully closed an oversubscribed US$2.7 million convertible debenture financing. The proceeds will be used to acquire lands and mineral rights for the company’s Yerington projects, with the debentures secured against these assets. This financing round included participation from an insider, Tony Alford, who increased his stake in the company, highlighting a strategic move to strengthen financial positioning and advance project development.

More about Lion Copper and Gold

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in projects located in the Yerington area, aiming to expand its holdings through strategic acquisitions of lands and mineral rights.

Average Trading Volume: 41,691

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$57.85M

For a thorough assessment of LEO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue