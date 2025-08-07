Lintec Corporation Reports Mixed Q1 Financial Results

Lintec Corporation ( (LNTEF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lintec Corporation presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Lintec Corporation is a prominent player in the manufacturing sector, specializing in the production of adhesive-related products, including printing materials and electronic components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, Lintec Corporation reported a modest increase in net sales, reaching 77,073 million yen, a 1.4% rise compared to the previous year. However, the company faced challenges with a decline in operating income and ordinary income, which fell by 9.8% and 26.0% respectively.

Key financial metrics revealed a decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent, which dropped by 35.2% to 3,818 million yen. Additionally, the company’s comprehensive income turned negative, reflecting a loss of 2,316 million yen, compared to a positive 11,136 million yen in the same quarter last year. Despite these challenges, Lintec’s equity ratio improved slightly to 73.1% from 72.1%.

The company has maintained its dividend forecast for the fiscal year, projecting an annual dividend of 110 yen per share, up from 100 yen in the previous year. This indicates Lintec’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders despite the current financial headwinds.

Looking ahead, Lintec Corporation remains cautiously optimistic, with a full-year forecast of 317,000 million yen in net sales and a profit attributable to owners of the parent of 18,000 million yen. The company continues to focus on strategic initiatives to enhance its market position and drive long-term growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue