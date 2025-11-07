Lintec Corporation Announces Q2 Financial Results and Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Lintec ( (JP:7966) ) is now available.

Lintec Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company experienced a slight decline in net sales and operating income compared to the previous year, with net sales at 154,752 million yen and operating income at 12,767 million yen. Despite these declines, Lintec announced an increase in dividends, reflecting a positive outlook for shareholders. The company’s equity ratio improved slightly, indicating a stable financial position. Lintec’s forecast for the full fiscal year shows modest growth in net sales and a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, suggesting a strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7966) stock is a Buy with a Yen4211.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lintec stock, see the JP:7966 Stock Forecast page.

More about Lintec

Lintec Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on the production of adhesive-related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its global presence, offering a range of products that cater to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 184,128

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen270.6B

