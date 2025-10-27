Linmon Media’s Short Drama Achieves Milestone Viewership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Linmon Media Limited ( (HK:9857) ) has issued an announcement.

Linmon Media Limited announced that its short drama series, ‘Once Upon a Time in Northeast China: Flash Marriage,’ produced by its brand Xingning Culture, has surpassed 1 billion views, with 300 million views in just three days post-launch. This success highlights the company’s ability to deliver premium production quality and authentic emotional storytelling in the competitive short-drama market, reinforcing its industry positioning as a leader in content production.

More about Linmon Media Limited

Linmon Media Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the media industry. It focuses on producing drama series, both long and short, with a commitment to high-quality content production.

Average Trading Volume: 196,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.47B

