Linmon Media Limited Reports Financial Turnaround in 2025

Linmon Media Limited ( (HK:9857) ) has shared an update.

Linmon Media Limited has announced a significant financial turnaround for the first half of 2025, reporting a net profit of approximately RMB10.0 million to RMB12.0 million, compared to a net loss in the same period last year. This improvement is attributed to revenue growth from original drama series, enhanced performance in new business ventures, and optimized budget management, marking a positive shift in the company’s financial health and industry positioning.

More about Linmon Media Limited

Linmon Media Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the media industry. It specializes in producing original drama series and has expanded into new business areas such as short drama series, aiming to enhance its market presence through quality content and efficient budget management.

Average Trading Volume: 67,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.21B

