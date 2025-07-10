Linmon Media Limited Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Linmon Media Limited ( (HK:9857) ).

Linmon Media Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, detailing the roles and functions of each member. This announcement includes the structure of three board committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration, highlighting the leadership and membership roles of each director, which may impact the company’s governance and strategic decision-making.

More about Linmon Media Limited

Linmon Media Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the media industry. It is listed under the stock code 9857 and is involved in producing and distributing media content.

Average Trading Volume: 60,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.14B

