Linmon Media Limited Announces Board Changes

Linmon Media Limited ( (HK:9857) ) has shared an announcement.

Linmon Media Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced changes in its board of directors. Ms. Long Yu has resigned from her position as an independent non-executive director and chairwoman of the remuneration committee due to personal career planning. She is succeeded by Ms. Liang Ning, who brings 30 years of experience in IT and business management. This change is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the company’s board, potentially impacting its strategic direction and governance.

More about Linmon Media Limited

Average Trading Volume: 60,805

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.14B

