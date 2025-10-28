Linkbancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Linkbancorp, Inc. ( (LNKB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Linkbancorp, Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Linkbancorp, Inc. is a financial institution headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, operating as the parent company of LINKBANK. It provides community banking services to individuals, families, nonprofits, and businesses across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia through its network of client solutions centers.

In its latest earnings report, Linkbancorp, Inc. announced strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a net income of $7.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, marking an increase from the previous quarter. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company’s financial performance was highlighted by a robust growth in core earnings, with adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income reaching $11.0 million, a 12.07% increase from the previous quarter. Additionally, the tangible book value per share saw a significant year-over-year increase of 16.92%, reaching $6.15. Total deposits grew by 8.62% from the prior quarter, while total loans increased by $100.4 million, driven by quality commercial loan growth.

Linkbancorp, Inc. maintained disciplined expense management, with noninterest expenses slightly increasing due to higher employee health insurance costs. The company’s asset quality remained stable, with a slight increase in non-performing assets primarily related to a single commercial loan. The bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory requirements, underscoring its strong financial position.

Looking ahead, Linkbancorp, Inc. is well-positioned for continued growth, supported by its strong core deposit generation and quality loan portfolio. The management remains optimistic about the company’s ability to navigate the current economic environment and sustain its momentum into the next year.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue