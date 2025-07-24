Lingbao Gold Group Reports Significant Profit Surge in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3330) ).

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. announced a significant increase in revenue and net profit for the first half of 2025, driven by a substantial rise in gold production and improved operational efficiency. The company’s revenue is expected to grow by 75% to 85%, while net profit is projected to increase by 330% to 350%, compared to the same period in 2024. These gains are attributed to accelerated production, improved mining technology, and favorable gold market prices, positioning the company strongly in the industry.

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the gold mining industry. The company focuses on gold production, leveraging advanced mining technology and cost control measures to enhance operational efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 10,871,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.38B

