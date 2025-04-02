Linear Minerals Reports Significant Lithium Intercepts at Augustus Property

Linear Minerals ( (TSE:LINE) ) has shared an update.

Linear Minerals Corp. announced promising results from its 2024 exploratory drill program at the Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. Drill hole LC24-96 showed a significant intercept of 1.01% lithium oxide over 18.1 meters, indicating a substantial lithium presence. These results enhance the company’s exploration footprint and could strengthen its position in the lithium market, potentially impacting stakeholders positively by expanding the resource base.

More about Linear Minerals

Linear Minerals Corp., formerly known as FE Battery Metals Corp, operates in the mining industry with a focus on lithium exploration. The company owns a 100% interest in the Augustus Lithium Property located in Quebec, Canada, which consists of over 500 mining claims covering more than 20,000 hectares. This property is a significant part of their exploration and development efforts in the lithium sector.

YTD Price Performance: -50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 57,282

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.5M

