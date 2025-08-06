Lineage, Inc. Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 6, 2025, Lineage, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing a total revenue increase of 0.9% to $1,350 million, despite a GAAP net loss of $7 million. The company experienced a 55.1% increase in AFFO, though adjusted EBITDA decreased by 2.4%. Lineage completed a $500 million bond offering and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5275 per share. Due to muted seasonal inventory levels, the company lowered its full-year 2025 guidance, focusing on revenue growth and operational efficiency to prepare for industry recovery.

Spark’s Take on LINE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LINE is a Neutral.

Lineage, Inc.’s overall score is primarily influenced by its financial performance challenges, particularly profitability and cash flow issues. The strategic advancements and technological progress highlighted in the earnings call provide a positive outlook, but are currently outweighed by the bearish technical indicators and valuation concerns.

More about Lineage, Inc.

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, operating over 485 facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company partners with major food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to enhance distribution efficiency, sustainability, and reduce supply chain waste.

Average Trading Volume: 961,274

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.68B

